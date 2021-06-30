Transcript for Pete Buttigieg on the country's infrastructure state

Now we've been watching the tragedy of the Surfside Florida Condo building unfold. What does this teach us about our eating infrastructure and how critical it is dictate the action. Bull. The incident infrastructure that isn't getting the maintenance or the support that it needs and sometimes it will fail and sometimes it will fail. Catastrophic quick does this tragic awful news coming out of Florida of course was about a building which is different than. Our road Aurora bridge but we've also seen roads and bridges fail in this country. And it's a stark reminder what happens we don't care what we have like you set up on Monday I had an opportunity first hand to tour and visit. By the Hudson River tunnels this is incredibly important piece of infrastructure. It carries passengers trains. Through that northeast corridor and if it fails if there was a problem with a we would fuel the economic consequences across the country now you go into these tunnels and they aren't the best infrastructure state of the art. Best construction technology. Of 1910. There are a hundred in ten years bowl. And we've got to fix and just like we got to fix things across the country. That are in trouble the president's plan the American jobs plan and the bipartisan deal that Republicans and Democrats came together on. With the president at the White House is gonna create the kinds of resources that we need to fix our roads and bridges to. Fix our airports we we've got to the point where if you look at the list of the top 25 airports in the world. By some measures not one of them is in the united sates of America we got to change that. As Willis as Whoopi said Doug getting Internet. Available to everybody that's infrastructure to release it is in the 21 century so we're proud of that we're proud of what we're doing to get. Outlet pipes fixed so that families don't have to fears lead poisoning for their kids. All of these things are needed frankly all of these things are long over due and we're excited about the chance to finally deliver them for the American people. Secretary judging of the original infrastructure bill has been in a sense bifurcated in attacked in an attempt to. Achieve bipartisan agreements. There's knee infrastructure bill. And then the Democrats only reconciliation package right which contains some of the things. Republicans don't want to spend money on such as paid family leave which we discussed earlier housing and child care. What do you say to Republicans and those critics who. Continue maintaining that those things are not part of infrastructure. I -- let's say it's it doesn't really matter whether you think of them as infrastructure not that it matters that we get it done you know I think moms suffering that mattered dad's parents around the country. They don't care about our our philosophical debates here in Washington they care about are we gonna get paid family leave most Americans think we should have paid. Parental leave most Americans think we should make child care more affordable so does the president said Lott. And does so a lot of Republicans around the country just not always Republicans on Capitol Hill so well you know we're gonna keep working to persuade Republicans to vote for this but we recognize that most of them. Probably walls which is why it's and in a separate package so we've got two tracks right now. We've got things like the roads and bridges that that most of us seem to be able to agree on we're gonna pursue that on a bipartisan basis. In the more Republicans Democrats vote for that the batter and then we've got another set of things we want to do like making child care more affordable treat community college. The housing as you mentioned. Parental leave things we really think are just as important but we know that we may have to deliver that. Without a lot of Republican votes and that's how it has to be that's that's okay as long as it. Happens. Okay up. I'm gonna throw my question out and ask you what about climate change. What are we doing about this this is to to me the most urgent question of the decade of the century many. Look at these people on the in the northwest of this country a 115 degrees and in five Canada I mean what is going on the world is coming apart. Are you guys going to fix that that's what I want it now or at least contribute to fixing. This is our face right now you know I used to think of climate changes it as a future issue doing right by. By future generations what's it going to be like in 2050 and I still think about that but. The Hud did this story is one more example of what's going on right now in 20/20 one there's no time to argue about whether it's real it's happening. And it's incredibly dangerous East Coast and the West Coast these temperatures in the Pacific northwest. Are unheard of by the way transportation infrastructure is starting to fail their highways. But going transit systems unavailable cables melting it's not supposed to be this hot in the Pacific northwest. Ever and yet here we are so we've got to do two things one we've got to make our infrastructure more resilient because this is gonna keep happening so we've got to make sure our roads our bridges. Are designed for rising sea levels and more heat waves but the second thing we gotta do. Stop it from getting any worse that's why it's important to make sure that we help Americans afford it and drive electric vehicles it's why the got to make sure that we have alternatives like transit. And make it easier for people to get around without having to bring a vehicle sometimes depending on where your going. We've got to do both of these things at once lives depend on it we're seeing the consequences all around us. As secretary. And you'll reach across the aisle and why you thought it was so important which is something I always admired about EO. This administration has promised an emphasis on bipartisanship but so far the only real example. Has been my mother who has just been named as the US represented at the UN. Agencies for food and agriculture now she's honored and very excited for her job. Theres someone who's made an app for it to reach across I Ole. Have you been disappointed by what you've seen so far and is there any expectation that any more Republicans can be joining the Biden administration. Blunt one thing that really excited me on a bipartisan level of trust on honored to serve an administration. With your mother who is a great American. I also want to say though you once he bipartisanship look no further than the moment a few days ago. When the president walked out of the Oval Office with Republicans and Democrats at his side and announced that they had come to terms on a one point two. Trillion dollar vision for the future American transportation infrastructure that is not something that happens every day under and administration of either party to be able to get people together I mean. They've been talking about infrastructure in Washington so long. That did the term infrastructure we turned into a joke around here was a punch line. Now we actually have under this president's leadership with what by the way a lot of give and take and neither side getting everything that they wanted but we got Republicans Democrats. In a deal brokered at the White House by this president. On a bipartisan shared vision that's incredible thing and that's why were pushing so hard to make sure that it actually gets passed and it's signed.

