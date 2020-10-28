Transcript for Protests erupt over Walter Wallace ​Jr. killing

You know, I -- I hate even to bring this up, but this is apparently still part of life in America, but here we are. The family of William Wallace Jr. Claims that after police responded twice to calls that William was having a mental health crisis, they asked 911 to send an ambulance to help him, but this is what they got. Please be warned. This is really disturbing, really angering. Take a look. Put the knife down. Put the knife down. Put the knife down. You know, this is what I was talking about yesterday. You really want to help people of color? Let's try to get this to stop happening, you know, when people talk about taking money from the they were talking about taking money from the police to put towards mental health people who can help in situations like this so that people don't get shot, and I don't know what you think about this, Sara, but I think that would really be a good beginning to get people -- to get the police help they need to stop shooting people. What do you think? I absolutely agree that mental health professionals should be dispatched on these calls, and we also need to give police officers more tools and to be trained on those methods because right now police officers are showing up, and you have got a gun or a baton and taser or pepper spray and I don't know how to move forward with those ons. When you come forward with a mental health crisis, and the only tool you have to deal with is a gun, where are the proper tools for the job? We aren't arming theseice officers to be mental health experts. Philadelphia actually passed a behavior health person being dispatched. It just hadn't been implemented yet, so it could have changed the ending of this situation. There has to be a federal commission of law enforcement experts, mental health experts that come together and get a plan in place that we can put across this country so this doesn't keep happening. Yeah. Yeah. What do you think, sunny? Could that be helpful? What do you think could help the Well, it goes back, whoopi, to the point that we have been talking about over and over again. The slogan, defund the police that so many people seem to have a problem with. Defund the police means you're going to reduce these bloated police budgets quite frankly and shift it to social services. That is education, health and mental health services, and in this case, they called not once, but twice, and they asked for an ambulance. They didn't ask for police officers wielding guns to arrive. They asked for an ambulance and they didn't get an ambulance. They didn't get emts. They got police officers with guns, and I've worked in law enforcement for a really long time and you know that, whoopi, ve spoken to so many police officers. They don't want to respond to mental health crises because they're not equipped do so. They want to respond to violent crime. They want to investigate violent they want to help their communities. They don't want to respond T these situations because they're not equipped to do it, and if they continue to be forced to respond to these situations, this is what we are going to see. We are going to see more black and brown bodies, you know, shot in the street, and we're going to see more mothers like this mother who was there on the scene begging, begging for them not to shoot her son. I've never seen a situation like this. My heart was broken. The mother is wailing, wailing after seeing her son shot in front of her, in front of her when she's begging them not to do that. This is something that we're seeing over and over and over again. It's not even about de-escalation at this point. Yeah. Because they didn't de-escalate a situation like that, right? They just have to not respond to a situation like that. Yeah. And I think it can't be easy for the police either, joy. I mean, to end up shooting someone, I feel like they would -- they would welcome more for their jobs to do their jobs in peace. What do you think? Well, it's true. I mean, they need better training. I mean, I'm just going to come awe of what everybody has said already. I don't want to add to that, but I will say that a recent study shows that black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than their white counterparts. So that is the number one thing that has to be dealt with, and then just to give you an idea of how these things are dealt with in other countries, in Sweden for example, they have a mental health ambulance to help people in a crisis. So that is exactly what they would have called, you know, the guy obviously was having some kind of a psychotic break and needs a mental health ambulance and nurses and doctors who are equipped to handle that. The uk has mental health street triage teams that provide on the spot care. Toronto has teams made of an officer and a nurse who respond to mental health crises, trained to help de-escalate situations. Sara said, why is the gun the first thin do? There are tasers and strait jackets. Remember strait jackets? There are things you can do. The guy has a gun. You go into a knife fight with a gun. That is really tragic, and just -- Just to clarify, these two officers did not have tasers on them. They will now be implementing that. Why not? They didn't answer, that but they didn't have tasers and they are now going to make sure every officer has a taser and is trained on it in Philadelphia. By the way, they each shot seven times. They're not equipped. They're not ready. They're not equipped. That's the problem. Well, but again, if we talk about -- when people talk about defunding the police, that's what they're talking about. Taking some of that money and realigning it, and his name is Walter -- Walter Wallace Jr. I think I said something different. Forgive me, please. We'll be right back. We'll come to you, Ana, as soon as we come back. Announcer: Still ahead, secret ballot? A lot of voters covertly cast their vote for president trump back in 2016, but are there secret Biden backers who will silently vote their view this time around? - Bedtime!! - Bedtime. I love bedtime. The thin, sweet bite to end the night. Oreo Thins. Yo Yo Yo Yo Yo Yo Start your day with Secret. Secret stops sweat 3x more than ordinary antiperspirants. With Secret you're unstoppable. No sweat. Try it and love it or get your money back. Secret. All Strength, No Sweat hi, my name is Sam Davis and I'm going to tell you about exciting plans available to anyone with medicare. Many plans provide broad coverage and still may save you money on monthly premiums and prescription drugs. With original medicare you're covered for hospital stays and doctor office visits, but you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.