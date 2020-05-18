Rita Wilson says going makeup free in quarantine is a path toward self-acceptance

More
The singer and actress discusses her new single “Where’s My Country Song?” and how she and her husband Tom Hanks are paying it forward after recovering from COVID-19.
5:37 | 05/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rita Wilson says going makeup free in quarantine is a path toward self-acceptance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:37","description":"The singer and actress discusses her new single “Where’s My Country Song?” and how she and her husband Tom Hanks are paying it forward after recovering from COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"70746642","title":"Rita Wilson says going makeup free in quarantine is a path toward self-acceptance","url":"/theview/video/rita-wilson-makeup-free-quarantine-path-acceptance-70746642"}