-
Now Playing: Tom Hanks donates blood, plasma for vaccine research
-
Now Playing: Keith Urban surprised health care workers with a concert at the drive-in
-
Now Playing: So proud of Thomas Rhett’s daughter’s self-control during the fruit cup challenge
-
Now Playing: Angela Kinsey and Josh Snyder’s no-bake peanut butter pretzel bars
-
Now Playing: Will Forte talks taking on iconic voice in 'Scoob!'
-
Now Playing: Pamela Anderson talks new venture and relationship with Julian Assange
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry kicks off ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry surprises doctor and mom of 2
-
Now Playing: ‘American Idol’ winner Just Sam on celebrating her big night
-
Now Playing: Sports broadcaster Phyllis George dies at 70
-
Now Playing: Michael Jordan's kids react to epic finale of 'The Last Dance'
-
Now Playing: American Idol season finale
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in to celebrate comedy actor Fred Willard
-
Now Playing: Actor Danny Pudi pays tribute to five Asian figures who have paved the way for him
-
Now Playing: Celebrating country legend George Strait on his 68th birthday
-
Now Playing: 2 NFL players arrested on unrelated charges
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry addresses rumors of collaboration with Taylor Swift
-
Now Playing: Director of ‘The Last Dance’ discusses working on the series
-
Now Playing: Celebrating ‘New Kid on the Block’s’ Jordan Knight on his 50th birthday