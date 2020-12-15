Transcript for Sandra Lindsay, 1st American to get COVID-19 vaccine, urges others to get vaccinated

share my experiences. I wanted to ask you about this. You were the very first American to receive part one of the two-part covid vaccine. How are you feeling? Are you experiencing any side that needle looks very long. I have to look away. That's too much needle for me. How are you doing? It was just a little pinch, whoopi. Didn't hurt at all. Dr. Chester was amazing. I feel great this morning. No muscle pain. No aches. No malaise. No fever. Mild soreness at the site. On scale of one to ten, it's a Wow. Amazing. Nurse Lindsay, first of all, we're honored to have a first responder here. You guys are the heros of this entire miserable year. Thank you for coming on the show. It has been a very tough year for many Americans. Watching the vaccine start to ship across the country and seeing you get the vaccine made a lot of people happy and emotional. It gave us hope that the end is near. So tell us how it makes you feel. Does it give you a feeling of hope too? Absolutely, a feeling of hope, relief, a feeling that healing is here and it's just incredibly important for us as health care workers to have that hope. The last couple months have been really tough physically and mentally. I am just so happy that this is here for us and it signifies hope and healing and, as I mentioned before, it was just a huge sense of relief and like a burden was lifted off my shoulders yesterday as I got that shot. Well, nurse Lindsay, there are a lot of people, including many in the black and Latino communities who are nervous to take this vaccine. What do you want to say to all the people who are thinking about skipping the vaccine out of fear and mistrust? I would say to them use me as an inspiration. I hope I've inspired you. Listen to the experts like Dr. Fauci, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and others. Speak to your health care providers. Do not skip the vaccine. I trust science. What I don't trust is covid-19 and you should not either. Please, please, please listen to me and the others. I have seen a lot, experienced a lot and so I appeal to you. This was mostly why I wanted to do this. Not to be on -- it's nice to be on television, to have this platform to share with the masses, but I did this to preserve public health and safety. New York City was the epicenter of covid cases in the spring and queens, where you work, was the hardest hit. You've been on the frontlines of this fight for the past ten months. Take us through what this year has been like for you. Extremely challenging. I can't even begin to describe the scenes, the long work hours, the pain, the suffering, the deaths that we've seen, how my team worked tirelessly, but they were so courageous. Incredible sacrifices they made to be at work and to save lives. Now we're about 25% of where we were in April. We've learned a lot of lessons as a health system and we are prepared for any second wave. Nurse Lindsay, let me ask you about moving forward. 300,000 deaths already. Many hospitals short on supplies. Give us a sense at your hospital how it's going there. What do you guys need? We've never been short of supplies, even at the peak of our pandemic in March and April. So we are ready. We have the supplies. Our health system is incredibly supportive. We have everything that we need. They're committed to the health and safety of their employees and so we're well-supported thank you. Well, we just want to say once again thank you to you, Sandra Lindsay. Without folks like you, folks like the rest of us probably wouldn't stand a chance out here. So thank you.

