Then I see the disinfectant, knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside or, or almost a cleaning because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs so it would be interesting to check that. Sarah cooper became a tiktok superstar for her inspired take on the guy who is on his way out of the white house, and now she is branching out in a new comedy special I had fun being part of. It's called "Everything's fine." Please welcome the fabulous Sarah cooper. Hey. Welcome to "The view," Sarah Hi. Thank you so much, whoopi Goldberg. Thank you. You're welcome. You're welcome. You spent a lot of time with words -- the words of you-know-who coming out of your mouth, and when you started making these videos, what was your reaction, having done all those videos and what was your reaction T hearing he lost? Well, I mean hearing he lost was such a good feeling. I mean, I was watching Fox News because I wanted to see Fox News say president Biden. That was going to be something that was going to make me feel so happy, but they weren't announcing it, and all of a sudden, I heard pots and pans banging and screaming and cow bells outside my window and I said to my husband, something happened. Something happened. We changed the channel, and sure enough Biden had been announced the President-Elect, and we were so happy because this week has been a roller coaster. I went to sleep Tuesday night terrified, just so sad, just thinking it was over, and then by Saturday it was just euphoric, and I knew everyone was going to be happy, but I didn't realize they were going to be dancing in the streets happy. I didn't realize we were going to be this happy, this, you know, excited that we had won. I mean, it was such a good feeling. I mean, and I'm so happy too because people are, like, oh, he's going to be gone and you'll be out of a job, but the thing is if he had won, I think then I would be out of a job. These videos wouldn't be funny anymore. I think they would have absolutely lost their charm if he had won. That's true. Yeah. I T you he a really good point there, Sarah. Yeah, I do, and I also think that, imagine how miserable he was watch those people in the street cheering for Joe Biden. He would have killed for that, you know? Yeah. Let's talk about you for a second because you're a standup comedian, but you started making those videos when you were locked down in quarantine like the rest of there were other trump imsisionists out there, lip syncers, what have you, but you're the one getting the attention, getting all the millions of views. Do you have any idea why that could be? The number one thing I think is that people hate seeing his face. They hate trump so much that if you try to look like him and really try to sound like him, people have a visceral, like, I don't like that. You can't enjoy it. You can't laugh, and so people wrote to me all the time and they said, I love that you make no attempt to look like him. You don't do the hair, the makeup, the tie, nothing. It's just his voice coming out of your mouth, and so they can laugh. They can actually laugh because I've actually shown how ridiculous he sounds. For the first time people can see how ridiculous he sounds, and so someone called it reversed mansplaining which I think was a great term because he's mansplaining to us and I'm sort of mansplaining back to him how stupid he sounds. I think people just like that, and it was just a relief. Right. True. Well, you have a new Netflix special called "Everything's fine," and you include some of your trump lip syncs in there, but there's just a lot of other really sensational funny stuff as well. What can your fans expect to see? Well, I don't like to tell anybody to expect anything because then, you know, you're going to be pleasantly surprised, if I will say one thing, it would be whoopi Goldberg's in it, so you have to check it out just for that. There's a bunch of sketches. It's a loose story about a mornshow host who loses her mind who is just overwhelmed with news. She keeps having to deliver the news with a smile on her face even though everything is falling apart. Maya Rudolph plays a weatherwoman who absolutely loses it while telling us there's going to be 125-degree weather tomorrow, and you better wear a jacket because you might just burn up in the sun. So it's silly. It's fun, it's weird. I would say just watch it with a clean slate not knowing what to expect, but it's something that I just wanted to createort of a time capsule of what this year was which was basically, like, what you thought was going to happen is not what happened, and so that's kind of what this special is. Yeah. When I'm looking at you, your little doggy is going around, and I'm thinking, we're going to have pets back in the white house now because Joe Biden has two dogs. It's like so nice to have dogs back in the white house, and I mean four-legged ones at this point. Yeah. The special is directed by Natasha lyonne, and you have a star-studded cast including Maya rudolp Helen mirren Jon hamm, Marissa Tomei, Fred armisen, and the voice people might recognize in this clip. You realize it's not losing your mind. It's everyone else. Take a look. How'd you get in here? You should really get back to the desk. Back to the desk, Sarah cooper. I think I should go home. We've tangoed before and you know what happened. It's whoopi Goldberg talking to you now. What you going to do? Oh my god. I don't know where that came from. I recognize that voice. This isn't the only time we get to hear whoopi's voice. How did you end up collaborating on this? Well, we wanted whoopi's voice for part of the special called the karens which is telling the history of so-called karens in our nation all the way back to Adam and eve when they were trying to eat an apple and she was, like, why are they taking that snake's apple, you know, off the corner, and we just -- we loved the idea of kind of flipping it on its head and having whoopi Goldberg narrate this kind of Ken bernstyle documentary because this is about flipping things and giving you things you didn't really see coming. To have Helen mirren lip syncing Billy bush, you don't see that coming, and having whoopi narrating this was just something that was perfect for that. Well, can I tell you, as a Caryn I appreciated it because I'm actually a Caryn too. It was nice to get a zoom boom in there on those karens. Sarah cooper, you are a pleasure and it's an honor talking to you. The special "Everything's fine" is streaming now on netflind

