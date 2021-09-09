Transcript for ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu on being Marvel's 1st Asian superhero

Well, you know shang chi broke box office records which is exciting especially given the times that we're in, and you are the first Asian lead in a marvel movie. The action scenes. I mean, the action scenes are off the hook, but it's also a story about family and tradition and love and stuff, and so as a young kid -- Uh-huh. -- Were you thinking to yourself, one day I'm going to do something amazing and change the world? Oh, wow. I mean, yeah. I called my shot. I just predicted all of it. One day I'm going to be sitting on "The view" with the lovely ladies talking about the movie. No. I mean -- I mean, I was the son of immigrant parents. We came from China. I grew up in Canada, and, you know, my parents were both electrical aerospace engineers. So, you know, definitely not one of the -- one of the approved career paths. But, you know, we took a lot of windy twists and turns, ended up getting fired from a job and that ended up kind of catalyzing -- Joy's been fired too. Bring this up. It sucks to be fair. Do you know why you were fired? Because I don't know why I was fired. Probably if I had to guess, it was probably because I skipped work to be an extra on a movie set. Oh. That's a no no. You were an accountant. You were an accountant. Let's see. Movie star? Accountant. I think I can see which one you would pick. I definitely -- I feel like I picked the right one, yeah. I absolutely just -- I loved this movie so much. I watched it with my kids. I watched it with my husband, my father. There's something for the entire family. I'm such a fan. Oh my gosh. What I love is what you talk about in terms of representation, right? Because the fact that you are the first Asian to helm a marvel movie is ridiculous in my opinion, but representation in Hollywood is slowly improving across the board a little bit, and -- a little bit, and this film is packed both in front of and behind the camera. So I want to ask you how does it feel to know so many people, especially children, will see themselves in you? Will see themselves in the movie? They will dress like you for Halloween. This reminded me of "Black panther", and what it did. Thank you for saying that. I remember what it was like growing up for me as an Asian boy in a place like Canada even. We liked to celebrate our multidiversity in Canada, and you don't see yourself. You don't necessarily notice it, and but for me, I was always aware of the characters that Asian people played on screen, you know, the side kick or the background character, and growing up in a way I never felt like I was the lead of my own story. I felt like, you know, that I was always taking up space in somebody else's room, and what I really hope this movie is do is show, you know, Asian kids here, in Canada, everywhere, that it's okay to take up space where they are because they belong. Yes. That's right. That's right. Exactly. Exactly. And I have to say I'm a fan, I have been a fan since I read your column that you wrote in "Variety," and you wrote about the rise in Asian hate crime, and you were worried about your parents as opposed to a parent being worried about you, and you wrote that, most disappointing of all is that bystanders and witnesses have stood idly by and not cared enough to speak up. You wrote, racism doesn't always Koth come in the form of a white hood and a pitch fork. You need to know about the minority myth and how it's manufactured at the height of the civil rights movement to actually silence people of color and pit them against one another. You need to know why rhetoric like the China virus encourages hate toward all Asian people. This was so powerful. Thank you for writing it. What did you hope would come from it? I just wanted to open people's eyes to, you know, the fact that anti-asian racism exists. It's a thing. It might not look like, you know, the racism that you -- that you feel like you know, you know, that's kind of this idea of, like, shouting and just something that's in your face, but it's subtle, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't exist, you know, I remember very distinctly, you know, bei young, watching the way that people interacted with my family, with my parents simply because they didn't speak English, you know, perfectly. They spoke with a bit of an accent, and, you know, places like grocery store lines, I would just feel the annoyance, the irritation and just, you know, people looking not at us, but just through us. Through us. Yeah. That's an immigrant experience across the board too. Yep. Particularly in this country, you know, the Chinese and the Japanese have always been treated very differently. There were all kinds of things that said, you can only have this many people in, and that's from, you know, the late 1800s. Yes. It's always been there, you Yeah, yeah. As we talk about the importance of an Asian child looking up and seeing, I think this representation speaks to even people that do like people on TV for the reason that this is a reflection of the world we live in, and we talk about the issues of racism and those it's because there was only one side or one person being represented. I thank you for my kids who look like you and want to dress up like you and want to be a marvel Thank you. She's going to dress up as you. I would love that. I have been practicing my moves, but -- speaking of, you did a lot of these stunts in this movie. By the way, it needs to be seen on a big screen. Most people will. I watched it here, and I am going into a theater to see it because you cannot even capture all of the activity in these choreographed scenes. How did you do some of this? That's a really great question. With not a lot of regard for personal safety I would say. Yeah. Yeah. I mean, you know, you -- I think any actor when they get a role as big and expansive as this one, I think you just kind of drill down and you start the preparation process. You kind of put one foot in front of the other, and you just go and pretty much from the moment I was cast, I was put in a training. That's me doing some stuff. I never wanted to be on a bus so badly in my life, right? Watching this. Somebody's going to have to make a ride out of this. Oh, yes. That's the thing. It's hard work, but it's also really fun because we had taken these buses and I shed them all the -- shipped them all the way to Australia. It was like going to disneyland every day. You work on these stunts? I brought something. Yes. Specifically for "The view." Yes. Should we get out of your way? No. I will go over here. Go ahead. Make yourself at home. I call it the simu view. Okay. Simu view. Ready? Yeah. So I mean, this move -- the simu view, it's good in any occasion really, but really the best place to use it is on a dance floor, preferably when you are wooing a romantic partner. Wow. And it goes a little something like this. It's part break dance and part martial arts. You got to go faster. I got to go faster? Okay. Hurry up. Oh. We'll do it one more time. Let's see. Oh, nice. All right. Wait a second. "Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings" is in theaters right now. Go see it. You will not have a bad day.

