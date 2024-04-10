Sofia Boutella says she relates to her ‘Rebel Moon’ character as an immigrant

The actress discusses touring with Madonna for 10 years and how her background as a dancer helped her perform her own stunts in "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.”

April 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live