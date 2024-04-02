Valerie Bertinelli leans into the joy of food in 'Indulge' cookbook

Bertinelli joins “The View” to discuss how her personal struggles with weight and internet trolling inspired her new recipe collection and shares her message to voters for the 2024 election.

April 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live