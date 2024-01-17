Vice President Kamala Harris shares voter insights from the 2024 campaign trail

Vice President Kamala Harris joins “The View” to discuss the issues voters care about and her concerns about a potential second Trump presidency.

January 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live