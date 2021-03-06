Transcript for Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields on how their sitcom ‘The Upshaws’ tackles modern issues

You two are starring in a new show called "The upshaws." Wanda, you co-created this show and you executive produce it, along with Regina hicks and the hilarious Mike Epps. The show instantly shot to number one on Netflix after it was released. Aside from the hilarity that ensues, what are people connecting with? I think it's a show that, again, representation. It represents how most Americans are living. This is a working class family. It's messy. They got problems. They have issues. Also, we wanted to do like a throwback show where, you know, they're actually talking about - real things, real issues. The same conversations we're having in our homes. And it's just outright funny. Let's talk about -- Who doesn't want to see two women of color? Who doesn't want to see two? So, let's see, you're tackling marital issues, a blended family, one of the characters comes out as gay which is causing a big conversation. Did you start out with a message intent or did you just want to have fun? We started with that intent. Actually, Mike Epps approached me. He said he wanted to do the we talked about it. We talked about Norman Lear shows we loved. I said if we're going to do it, that's the road we're going to take. We're going to talk about things. That was the approach from the jump, along with Regina hicks. I'm going to make this one you met the first day that Kim went and auditioned. You loved each other at first sight. Kim sent us this picture. Can you tell me what is going on here? What is going on here? Wanda -- just to be clear. I didn't audition, okay. I was invited to a chemistry session with Wanda and Mike. Excuse me. Okay. Tell the story. That's right. Wanda was in the writers' room. I went to leave and my shoe was inig sister fashion she went stop, and she bent down and tied my shoe. I said what a big sis. She said no, I'm a producer. I can't have my asset falling down the stairs. However you keep them safe, you keep them safe. You both are welcome to come back and talk to us any time. It's a pleasure to have you here. "The upshaws" is streaming on Netflix now. It's great to see you're taking the reins. You're not waiting for something to happen. You're making it happen. Good to see y'all. Thank you, whoopi.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.