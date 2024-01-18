How authorities discovered letters written by Joseph Scott Hatley

Hatley wrote about a life of crime and murder in the hundreds of his handwritten pages. Bryan Burrough, Editor-at-Large for ‘Texas Monthly,’ provided the writings to "20/20."

January 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live