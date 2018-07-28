Cave divers face multiple obstacles on the last day of Thai cave rescue: Part 4 More Racing against time, rescuers encountered unanticipated complications on the third day of the mission as they were taking out the coach and the remaining boys. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Cave divers face multiple obstacles on the last day of Thai cave rescue: Part 4 This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. How the Thai cave rescue narrowly succeeded Water pumps began to fail toward the end of the rescue mission. Now Playing: How the Thai cave rescue narrowly succeeded

Now Playing: Rescued Thai boy's head is shaved, albino baby kangaroo plays with a stick

Now Playing: What life is life for boys, coach after Thai cave rescue: Part 6

Now Playing: Boys apologize to parents for going into cave, say coach kept them calm: Part 5

Now Playing: Cave divers face multiple obstacles on the last day of Thai cave rescue: Part 4

Now Playing: 'Two big home runs': Eight boys rescued from Thai cave in first two days: Part 3

Now Playing: Mission is a 'go': Rescuers jump into action to save boys from Thai cave: Part 2

Now Playing: Thai cave rescuers say they expected some kids to die during the mission: Part 1

Now Playing: A look at the zip line system used to rescue boys and coach out of Thai cave

Now Playing: The last minute decision diver made when rescuing last boy from Thai cave

Now Playing: Diver says he thought boys might be writing last words to family from Thai cave

Now Playing: Parents fear for young daughter's safety as her behavior changes dramatically: Part 1

Now Playing: Rare disorder may explain 11-year-old's sudden odd tics and moodiness: Part 2

Now Playing: Girl develops aversion to eating, believes she's allergic to her saliva: Part 3

Now Playing: Why is PANDAS so controversial? Medical professionals are divided: Part 4

Now Playing: Family says one possible medical treatment for son can cost $100,000: Part 5

Now Playing: Mom's advocacy helps mandate insurance coverage for PANDAS treatment: Part 6

Now Playing: What these parents want you to know about caring for a child diagnosed with PANDAS

Now Playing: Doctor explains PANDAS: How the psychological, neurological condition impacts brain

Now Playing: Female truck drivers navigate trucking industry Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56879162,"title":"Cave divers face multiple obstacles on the last day of Thai cave rescue: Part 4","duration":"5:37","description":"Racing against time, rescuers encountered unanticipated complications on the third day of the mission as they were taking out the coach and the remaining boys.","url":"/2020/video/cave-divers-face-multiple-obstacles-day-thai-cave-56879162","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}