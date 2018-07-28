Cave divers face multiple obstacles on the last day of Thai cave rescue: Part 4

More
Racing against time, rescuers encountered unanticipated complications on the third day of the mission as they were taking out the coach and the remaining boys.
5:37 | 07/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cave divers face multiple obstacles on the last day of Thai cave rescue: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56879162,"title":"Cave divers face multiple obstacles on the last day of Thai cave rescue: Part 4","duration":"5:37","description":"Racing against time, rescuers encountered unanticipated complications on the third day of the mission as they were taking out the coach and the remaining boys.","url":"/2020/video/cave-divers-face-multiple-obstacles-day-thai-cave-56879162","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.