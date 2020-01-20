Transcript for Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary, impactful life: Part 1

I found that it means a lot. Good evening everyone, I am robin Roberts. You just saw the film "Black panther," a super hero who took a whole generation of kids and kid at heart like me and you too into a brave new world. That's why it is painful to be here tonight honoring a life and a light that should have gone on for decades to come. A life that has now cut short at just 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. When we heard of his passing, many of us can't put into words what that loss meant. There is one image that captures the feeling. It was a loss of a king, king t'challa. Chadwick died on the same day as Jackie Robinson's day. At this moment in our country's history as thousands from all backgrounds and protests and demand for social justice, Chadwick Boseman played an instrumental role in finding our culture. He played some of the greats in black history, Jackie Robinson and James brown and made history as the first black super hero in his own movie. Tonight we honor that incredible life and legacy, a celebration fit for a king. Here is Debra Roberts. I didn't have enough time with Chad. I mean the statements that I know everyone is making and everyone can make because he was here far too short. Chadwick was deeply kind and gentle person and very present and thoughtful and those qualities are all so present in his work. He's a historic figure as "Black panther" but also such a good and decent human being. Chadwick, my friend, you will forever be remembered by your warmest smile and kind heart and your fierce courageousness and adversity. You want to follow the guy into anything. From the moment Chadwick stepped on screen, he just bought it. He was always great and his humility personified. How you held yourself. when we talk about forever forever is what we need He gave all of us and all of our children an example of a great, gracious and humbled leader. Thank you for inspiring us and the kids around the world. It is only fit him of a king. The way he handled his life and managing cancer was such humility and grace and dignity and lets us all know he was truly a super hero. I love you, man. Have a wonderful journey where ever you are going and we are lucky to have you. This loss felt around the world. People in every country, he was pretty amazing. He is wakanda forever. Wakanda forever! For generation of kids, Chad Boseman is the defining image of a super hero. Strong, powerful, and black. His iconic portrayal of the black panther sealing his place in history. Some people roll their eyes, come on it is just a movie. Was "Rocky" justice a movie or did it inspired? That's what Chadwick embodied, an idea, a potential. He'll be refreshed and cherished and loved in our heart, not what he was able to offer on films but what he was able to give as a human being. It is not just a loss we are feeling. We are going to feel his absence. His absence. An artist, a movie star and a culture hero. He made his name portraying an icon, Jackie Robinson. James brown. Thurgood marshal. I don't think you can do it as convincingly as he did. If he did not possess that same grace in real life, you can't act that. After his career reached a height, a devastating blow, Boseman died after a four-year battle with colon cancer. I am completely blown away about how this man was able to not only do as much work as he did while battling with colon cancer. You can't help but wonder if he was touched by god. The news of his death shattered many big Hollywood names. You were the last person I thought would leave us and could not leave us so soon. I just -- you were not just my friend, my hero, you were my super hero and my black panther. It is a tough loss. He had that power in his art to define a generation. He's that generation defining actor. Director Ryan Kugler released a statement saying I have to reckon the feedback that Chad is an ancestor now and I know we'll meet again. You feel the weight and what he brought to the role as he played as he applied it to the real world. Boseman's impact went far president Obama and Michelle Obama posting their memories. I can't think of an actor who would be considered more irreplaceable, less dispensable and more absolutely necessary right now than Chadwick Boseman. And so, that he's gone -- is as monumental loss for everyone. Chadwick Boseman grew up in South Carolina writing his first play in high school then going on attend black college at Howard university. Every one going to Howard reminds you every chance. Years again he revealed one of his idol, something he talked to my colleague Michael Strahan about at the oscars. Did Denzel Washington paid for you to go to a theater program, and you had a chance to thank him, what was that conversation like? It was as fun conversation. The first thing he said was you owe me money. I came to collect. Boseman publicly repaid that debt of gratitude honoring Washington as he receivered the lifetime achievement award. There is no "Black panther" without Denzel Washington. After graduating from Howard in 2000s, he went onto work in Hollywood mostly in television. His break out role came in 2013, baseball legend, Jackie Robinson in the movie "42." What are you going to do when one of these pictures go in your head? Robinson's daughter sharing her memory of the actor. We thought he was accurate and he got the intensity of my father and he built on the importance of my dad's he really felt the anguish and the frustration and that was my dad. That's how he would be feeling at that moment on the field in Philadelphia. Boseman had a gift for embodying real life heroes. In 2014 taking on music icon James brown in "Get on up." The actor doing all his dancing. Did it scare you at all? I felt like nobody should do this. I went online and looked at the footage of him dancing and I was like -- absolutely not. The hardest thing was the groove. James brown's grooves. Once you get that you sort of understand the rest of it. He did an amazing job. Brown's daughter reflecting on Boseman's work ethics. He came down to dad's home in South Carolina. We went through old costumes, literally old clothes and he tried on clothes and tried to embody him and did a lot of research and worked with the choreography five hours a day and came back and even after he got onset to do even more work. I will be forever indebted to him for how he made my dad's life story come to life like that. In 2017, Boseman portrayed an American character, Thurgood marshal. Somebody that I expected to be very intimidated by and when I met him it was like we had known each other for a decade. There was such an approachability. Boseman's role was bringing a fictional hero to life, t'challa, "Black panther," two years later in 2018, Boseman revealed wakanda into the world. "Black panther," featuring of mostly black cast, the box office busting in every way. Obviously a thirst for something. What's the first? People are starved for the images they see. They see power and spectacle and intelligence and achievement. People can see not just themselves but their dreams. They see their dreams. If there is a lot of black people in it, it is seen like a black movie. It is constructed as a -- Welcoming Chadwick Boseman. Boseman became a bona fide movie star. We all know what it is like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured. Yet, you are young and gifted and black. T'challa would lead him to the next "Avengers" film. The biggest grossing movie of all time. We had no idea that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. He endured countless surgery and chemo therapies while he was playing these remarkable films. In 2018 he returned to Howard university delivering the speech at the 150th commencement. You can use your education to approve the world of yourentry. Chadwick knew and understood the importance of using his platform to do something greater than to benefit himself. At the beginning this year, Boseman was gearing up to debut his new film directed by spike Lee. The film premiering injun in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, Hollywood largely shutdown and going silent. He posted on social media of kamala Harris, a friend was named the democratic vice president nominee. His last post was to encourage people to vote and born of the love of our country. It is reflective of Chadwick. Just 17 days later, the in comprehensible news that the first black movie super hero to headline his own franchise has The grace and courage that Chadwick displayed is immeasurable. I don't think people appreciate just how great he was and all these great things being said and written about him. My hope was he only heard them while he was still with us. If you look back on it you think well if you knew your time may be limited, you would have a good of a time as you could as well. Bravo for him. He played icons and now he has become an icon himself and his legacy is one for the ages. Our thanks to deb. Joining us now, Felicia rashard, first of all, I want to send my sincere and condolences and I know how special he was to you. Some would say you help to launch his career. You saw an opportunity for him to get more training at oxford but it was expensive. Tell us the story of how you helped him and how somebody by the name of Denzel fits into this picture. Well, I received a call and they said oh, miss Rashad, we want you to know that we are auditioning for the dramatic arts program and we got in. Well, that's great. But we are not going to go and I asked why not and he said because we don't have the money to go. We can't afford it. And I -- I don't know, you are you pack your bags and you are going. So, I made a phone call to a friend of mine. And we came back and we talked about it for 45 minutes and we said okay, I got this many. So many people does help out like that. When you think of a bright like like Chadwick who's now gone. What do you think his legacy will be to young actors and especially young actor of color. People may be in school now and hoping for that same break. I think when people come to know of him now, through the words of me and other people have known him, what will become readily apparent to them is his commitment to justice and purpose. And if you go back to listen to the commencement address that he gave at Howard university, he spoke perfectly about the importance of his purpose. Always as a student, he was about justice and social justice and economic justice and judicial and educational justice and religious justice, he was about justice. That's why we are paying tribute to him tonight. Phylicia, thank you so much for sharing your memory, we appreciate it and wish you all the best. Thank you. Coming up, Robert Downey

