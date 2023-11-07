How Dolly Parton tributes 'Trio' singers Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt in new album

In an interview about her upcoming 'Rockstar' album, Dolly Parton said she is releasing a version of the song "You're No Good" with Emmylou Harris, her original 'Trio' co-performer, and Sheryl Crow.

November 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live