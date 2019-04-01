Transcript for John Bobbitt on how his life changed after notorious trials

Mean mock trial until perhaps even action. Forties maybe the media blitz pour in Johnson his most common questions are going to want to look at it so that led to the Howard Stern treasonous. The man when he Detroit from oblivion John Huang. Thank you fell you this. Is that a lot of time Howard stern show. Did you ever mines being the butt of everyone's jokes. No I made up a lot of my own. The male comics written script and when telly and train with some professional comedians and mentor. Some of the fund and that too. But to some of the jokes mask the pain as it. I'll you tonight have to deal I mean when really happened having I think humor certainly. You know a lot of things. Want to into the social workers who've been thinking debts and you know so many lives are Smart enough connection frightening look. There John Wayne Bobbitt and it's going in port a penis extension they augmentation and Howard Stern generously Versailles and. The bigger penis you know pay for people from actual surgery. This yes. Through it procedure watch our each suit and it was this cats. You know but this case we're fine for adult film but soon. After. Those deserves this sort there's an advocate for. But being back in our world just. Hill blind dates but. That's about it. I thought I'd had a slight perfect piece you know. Granted but. Like southern. Innocent but that came by in case they showed man said can you fix that. Cities have never done one before but in their report on backlog is heiress think this will be a lot easier.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.