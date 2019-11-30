Transcript for How Kim Mays, Twiggs have navigated the switched-at-birth scandal: Part 11

Before the swap happened, Ernest and I were a typical family. We had a good marriage, you know, for a long time there. My loving dad. I didn't really want the divorce, but as things worked out, it was necessary. When somebody loses one child, a lot of times a divorce will happen. We had lost two. It was -- it's -- it's really hard. We still live with that pain. We still life live with the we still grieve to this very This story comes to the very heart of the whole question of what makes a family. What makes a parent. Is it the emotional relationship and the bond somebody has with a child that may not even be genetically related? Go, dad. Or is it the genetic tie between a mother and a child that can't be disputed? There are questions that pull at your heart, such as who would Kimberly have been if she were never switched? It's just so sad to me. And it could have been so different. While I'm not perfect at all, and I regret a lot of stuff, I can't dwell in the past. I have to move forward. I would say to Kim that I hope life will be positive for her and good for her. I will always love her. In spite of the pain of what happened in the past, like it is said, you put one foot ahead of the other and just carry on. My mother has that strength in her that's no like other woman that I've ever, ever met. When I was a little girl, I remember mom writing songs. She was always singing. It's been a really big passion. Tonight, she's going to be performing one of her songs that she wrote. It's called "Precious child." It's in memory of my two precious little ones that I lost. From the pain come on eases there's in relief She wants the world to understand her more through her music, and I hope she gets that. That would mean a lot to her. Precious child I loved you all along . There has been so much pain in this. We should point out that Kimberly and her biolaj Cal mother have not had contact if more than 15 years but both say they are open the reconciliation sometime in the future. That's our program for tonight. From all of us here at twenty "20/20" and ABC news, thanks for

