'I pretended I was dead': Survivor of deadly Uber driver shooting spree

Tiana Carruthers opens up about the time she survived being shot by Jason Dalton, saying she told the kids she was with to run after he approached, began to run herself and then played dead.
2:09 | 02/20/19

Transcript for 'I pretended I was dead': Survivor of deadly Uber driver shooting spree
Sigh but car. It was common facts. But yet slow function I had. Took a Glock model nineteen out of his pocket and as he got even with her she saw him hold on. She remembered the moment. So that out. For. The grounds. Brian no matter what you run into knack come back and Al Ilyce. Let's. No wary about. And the kids okay. Realized that he aren't you asked me. And I just right and start she. And shooting and shooting the Canon again and again. I just kept him believe it's just paying paying paying paying. Fifteen rounds. I I am. Was shot four times. He didn't feel the birds right away like these parents. For one split second house like this might be a static and their car. And then when I realized bin just keep and in fact is he. Cool. So. Every ticket. I just don't. As though pat. The answer listen to tunes and are being. Clean Bakken. Well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

