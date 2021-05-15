Prosecutors focus on Scott Peterson’s affair as they build their case: Part 9

More
Peterson’s defense attorney argues that the circumstantial evidence against him doesn’t prove he killed Laci Peterson and their son.
5:41 | 05/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prosecutors focus on Scott Peterson’s affair as they build their case: Part 9

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:41","description":"Peterson’s defense attorney argues that the circumstantial evidence against him doesn’t prove he killed Laci Peterson and their son.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"77702522","title":"Prosecutors focus on Scott Peterson’s affair as they build their case: Part 9","url":"/2020/video/prosecutors-focus-scott-petersons-affair-build-case-part-77702522"}