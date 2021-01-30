Transcript for Scott Falater is found guilty of first-degree murder in wife's death: Part 9

Okay, this is Mike Riley. I need hands. Who wants to ask questions? Jerry. Right. Can you summarize for us the, your deliberations and tell us how you reached your verdict? During the 6-week trial the jury heard testimony from 52 witnesses. 180 court exhibits were marked and entered into evidence, but it only took 8 hours of deliberations before the jurors sent word to the judge, they had a verdict. I had a press buddy who was a local reporter. And he called and said, the jury has a verdict." Let the record reflect the presence of all counsel, the defendant and all members of the jury. Boy the courtroom was packed when the jury came back. Ladies and gentlemen, I have been informed that you have a verdict, and is that true? Yes, it is. We're rolling tape. Quiet please. Jurors are under no obligation to explain themselves, but in the strange case of Scott falater, some were persuaded to sit down with "20/20" correspondent Connie Chung to reveal what went on in the jury room. When you were first seated as juror's how did you view this case? I have to admit, my first impression was, sleepwalking? Yeah, right. But then I realized that I really didn't know anything about sleepwalking. Wanted to believe that it wasn't -- that it couldn't be premeditated murder. He guy could not actually go out and kill his wife like that. They took an immediate vote after they went back to deliberate. And the first vote was eight to four, four people were not in favor of convicting. The major issue was, was he or was he not sleepwalking? Which was really the decision we were making. If he was not sleepwalking, he was then guilty. If he was sleepwalking, he was not guilty. I really didn't have a good explanation at all for anything like this to happen. When Scott falater took the stand and swore that he did not remember what happened that night, how many of you believed him? A number of them said after Scott falater had testified, that they were swayed to his side. All I could come up with was, maybe there's a tumor in my head, or -- or something very bad happened in my head. Some of the jurors afterwards said, you know, he came across as really sympathetic to me. I saw Scott falater as a very credible witness telling an incredible story. I thought he believed the answers that he was giving. Did you have any thought in your mind or any hint in your mind to kill yarmila? No way. No way. The furthest thing from my mind. He came across as honest, and actually when he testified, I was swayed back. You know, like, how could this man do this his wife? You were believing him. Mm-hmm. I was believing him. The why of this case has been the key question since the night of the murder. It's the question the homicide detective kept asking Scott in that interview rm. Why? What did she do that set you off like that? Nothing. My initial thought on the Scott falater case was someone would come forward and say, well, there was this affair at the office. Turns out there's an insurance policy. And then nobody came forward to say that there was any other explanation, there was any other motive. Now, the prosecutor doesn't have to prove motive, but if the prosecutor can establish motive, it sure goes a long way to meeting the standard of criminal intent. The prosecution never established anything that even faintly resembled a motive. That is, in essence, what made our decision so difficult. And they then hashed things out. And then it came down to ten to two, and there were two holdouts that were not in favor. For the first time, jurors had a chance to examine the evidence police found at the crime scene. The bloody clothes and gloves, the tupperware container, and the hunting knife used to kill yarmila falater. This is a hunting knife. It's used for skinning and gutting animals and bleeding them. It's not used for any other purpose, except for killing. Some of them were saying, yeah, we can believe that he was sleepwalking when the initial attack with the knife happened. It was the second act of violence that really swayed most people. Some of the jurors were saying, okay, maybe I'll buy that you were asleep while stabbing your wife, but I'm not buying the idea that you would then come out again, see the body, and then drown the woman. Thursday night, I didn't sleep. I stayed up the whole night. You got this man's life in your hands. He could get the death penalty. The jury comes back on Friday morning. They send that message to a judge that they've announced a verdict. Mr. Riley, if you could please hand off the verdict forms to Heather. And it's handed over. The judge looks at it, and then the verdict is read. We the jury, duly impaneled and sworn in the above-entitled action, upon our oaths, do find the defendant guilty of murder in the first degree. It was a traumatic moment for all of us. The jurors didn't just reject your sleepwalking defense. They believe that you planned this murder, that it was premeditated. I would say thank you for your hard work. But frankly, guys, you got it wrong. I'm -- I'm not a monster. I'm not a murderer. I would say these jurors needed a higher level of sophistication. I think they -- because having to understand science. You're having to understand that the whole field of sleep disorders is an evolving field. The average person probably is not qualified to come up with the correct decision. Certainly in the face of so much gobbledygook thrown in by the prosecutor. It takes a very intelligent person to see through all of that. They're grasping. Personally, I find that extremely insulting. Yes. Yes, that's very insulting. I guarantee you that my lack of education had nothing to do with the guilty verdict. What convicted Scott falater was the preponderance of evidence, and that was it. I was extremely worried, you know, about the death penalty. Are you afraid to be put to death?

