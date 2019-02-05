Transcript for Screen time: Are your devices listening?

Question for all of you at home are you want to meet. He of these have you pressed and not exactly known what you're agreeing true. Daughter if all these are just the privacy policies from the app on my phone. Gonna show up. I can't lift off my. This is challenging action and I think that the everyone thinks it's something how the privacy policies need to protect your privacy. And currency policy is really a data exploitation policy. And those people are reading through the state has been gathered on and perhaps something kind of unsettling. That device. Catherine hill offices no. Computer scientists monitored android phones for nearly a year none of the apps unexpectedly. Act in an act that sometimes it's just impossible statistically. Impossible. But the thing you talked to a friend about them back. I know so much about us. That it's one influencing what we talked about into predicting a talk about talk about our tribute to the theory is really Harry and it happened in me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.