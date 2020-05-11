Transcript for How Susan Powell’s parents hope to use award in wrongful death case of her two sons

Three years the carts family has been trying to find justice. And he took us a long time we took a long hiatus with a pandemic. Today justice is needed. What I intend to do this. Use. He award to try and help other people in that so that we can save more children. Jury members told ABC news they didn't believe any one individual or Child Protective Services was responsible for what happened. They claim a systematic failure for the tragedy it just came handedness. You cannot have reunification. You know as your goal. At the expense of child safety and he'll lawsuits change things brown vs board of education roe V waiting that's how things change. Some 20/20 reached out to several agencies in both states and they declined to comment refers to the departments. In the end. We were unable to get an answer to our question. Could the actions of these agencies or their interactions have contributed to the murders. Of Braden and Charlie. It should never got to the point where you had. Josh Gaines kids into that house point.

