Transcript for Suspect in Mandy Stavik murder arrested 28 years later: Part 9

When Tim bass was taken into custody at his workplace, he agreed to talk to us down at the station. So we transported him down to the whatcom county sheriff's office into an interview room. Just like you've seen on TV, on those shows you've watched, I just have to advise you of this before we talk to you any further, so you have the right to remain silent. Tim's demeanor was flat. He didn't show a lot of emotion, tried to act like a lot of disbelief, like, "No, I didn't have anything to do with this. You've got the wrong person. I've never had any intimate relationship with her. I've never even kissed her." He's testing the waters to see whether or not they actually have his DNA versus them telling him a ruse. How'd that come about? My DNA, that you guys got? I ran a sample. I don't remember giving DNA. I'm sure in his mind he was thinking, "I've gone through all these measures to make sure you guys didn't get my DNA. How did this happen? Where did I screw up?" Just tell me. If you just did it sneakily, you did something weird. Well, of course I did. Okay. Well, that's all you need to tell me. The point being is if I didn't have something of that nature, you wouldn't be sitting here. Right. Right. I think once he realized we actually did have his DNA, then, he switched. "Well, I wanted to tell you a long time ago but I just didn't trust you." I've been told not to say stuff. Ah, to hell with it. I can't do this. I can't. I trust you guys. I can't. If this bites me in the -- or this is not what I'm supposed to do then whatever. I don't give a . I slept with her. He completely does a 180-degree turn. And at that point says, "Yes, I slept with her." Tim bass told us a story that he was having a secret relationship with Mandy. How long did it go on? I met her, I think I was with my dad. We were mountain bike riding up and down the road, and he talked to her. He had a way with people, he just talked to her, and I talked to her, and then after that I'd mountain bike up and down the road and she'd jog, and then we'd talk and stuff, so -- I think that was in the spring. It wasn't that long a relationship because she went away to college. I want to say eastern or central. Central. Central. Did you have any correspondence with her? Did you have letters or did you make phone calls to her? No. She'd just say when she'd come back she'd see me. His story had no depth. He didn't know what she was going to take in schools. He didn't know what she wanted to do as a profession or what her future held. He knew nothing. It was more of a friendship type thing. We just talked and then it just kind of grew into more of a physical thing, and we didn't even really do it that much. It was more kissing and stuff. He had never spoken to her on the phone. He hadn't written to her and she shows up and without any prior warning comes over for what was referred to in that interview as a "Booty call." And that's how he accounted for his DNA being found. We all kind of knew that that was B.S. If Tim ever had a relationship with Mandy stavik, he'd have told everybody he knew. There's no way my sister would have had a relationship, a physical relationship with Tim bass. She was way, way, way out of his league, to put it bluntly. The only one that knew about it besides him was his dad. And that couldn't be verified because his dad was dead at that point. You are under arrest for the murder of Mandy stavik. The arrest occurred on December 12th, 2017. I filed charges, charged him with murder in the first degree. Shortly after Mr. Bass was arrested, I drove out to Mary stavik's home. He said, "We've got him." And I said, "Who?" I mean, I did. I was thinking for 15 years, waiting for the day when we could deliver that message, hoping that Mary would still be with us to be able to give the message to her. It was her 81st birthday that day. It was. It was on my birthday that he knocked on my door. Kind of nice birthday present. She was overcome with emotion, and I think we all were. I was shocked. Mandy and I had ridden our bikes past their house, it just never occurred to us to be worried about who was in their house, never. I don't want to jeopardize an ongoing investigation or prosecution. We ultimately arranged a press conference. We had all the detectives that were currently involved in the case stand at the podium and we delivered the news to local media. We hope that this arrest will help bring closure to Mandy's family, and the greater whatcom county community. I was naive in thinking that, you know, my part in this is going to not be known. I just kept waiting for my face to come out and I thought, "Oh, my god, someone's going to find me" and guess what. They found me. Here you are. I wanted to badly to know who it was that did that, and could meet you. Bless her heart, she said, "You know," she said, "I did it for you." Thank you, thank you. Thank you so much. You're welcome. The person I've wanted to meet for a long time is Mary. All of it, I would do it again for her, a woman I never even knew. While we were interviewing Tim, Gina came in and was being interviewed. Gina did give Tim an alibi. I was on my way to Tim's and I passed her. Any statement you make may be used at trial against you. To me a trial is where I really love to be, I could hardly wait till we began. Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, Tim bass is not guilty. Is it difficult for you to be here testifying today? Very much so. He said, "I was hoping that you could maybe say that you slept with her too."

