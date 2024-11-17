Biden makes historic trip to the Amazon rainforest

President Joe Biden toured the drought-shrunken waters of the Amazon River’s greatest tributary Sunday as the first sitting American president to set foot in the legendary rainforest.

November 17, 2024

