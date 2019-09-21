Transcript for Suspect in Mandy Stavik murder refuses to give DNA sample: Part 7

And I was hoping it would come before I retired, and after a while I was like, "I hope it comes before they close the lid on my box." You know, I want to see this case solved. We went out and contacted as many folks as we could. Asked for samples, try to find out what they might've known, or what they might've heard over the last 30 years. It's the longest case I've worked on without having an investigative lead dna-wise. At one point, we sent 31 samples at one time and she sorted through all of them. I wouldn't say you lose hope after comparing that many samples, but you can't be as excited each time when you get let down that many times. To me, it was, if you haven't got anything to hide then there's no problem giving your DNA, and I had no problems asking. The case had never, never left the thoughts of Mandy's friends. And so two women were talking about the case and talking about what a strange person Tim bass was. And they decided, we should talk to the sheriff's office. They should look at him. She just told me, she's always had a gut feeling that Tim bass was the person responsible for Mandy stavik's death. He lived in the area, so his name was on the list, but he got moved, I guess, to the head of the list. In 1989, Tim bass lived on one side of highway 9 on strand road and Mandy stavik lived on the other. There's only a few houses between his and Mandy's. And Mandy used to jog or run past his house nearly every day. We realized of course he had been living right on that road, and had not really been contacted. His family knew their family. I mean, everyone is connected. Tim bass went to mount baker high school. Was a 1986 graduate. Although Mandy may not have known Tim bass very well, she was familiar with his younger brother, Tom bass. They were friends, they ran in the same circles. Tim bass? We didn't hang out with him. To me, he's Tom bass' older brother. Just a guy in the background. He was a loner. He was a loner, he was quiet. My impression is kind of he was just a little bit of an oddball. He lived with his mom, dad, and brother at that time. He was kind of awkward. Tim moved out of the area shortly after the murder. It was in January of 1990, he had quickly gotten married and moved to Everson. I'm Gina Malone, and Tim bass used to be my husband. I went to mount baker high school, I graduated in 1990. I didn't know Mandy, but I knew who she was. Like, we weren't friends or anything. But I would see her every day. I met Tim by working at my grandpa's little grocery store. And he came in for a hunting license. And I was working that day, and he just said, "Do you want to go out sometime?" It was nice that someone asked me out and was interested. They were supposed to get married when she graduated from high school. After Mandy was killed, he married her and it was a very sudden thing. All of a sudden he comes to me and he's like, "Do you want to get married now?" And so we got married. They had three children together. And he became a local delivery driver for the Franz bakery outlet. He was very controlling, and always told me what to do, what I could wear, what I couldn't wear, who I could talk to, who I couldn't talk to. He didn't even call me by my name. He called me by -- and I would tell him, I'm like, "I don't like you calling me that." And he was like, "Oh, whatever, why can't you take -- why can't you laugh and take a joke?" Whenever he'd get mad, he would, like, come towards me like this with his fist. He did shove me against the bathroom wall once and bruised my back. 2010, Gina had filed for a domestic violence protection order for herself and her three children. In the order she had said that she didn't feel safe and that Tim would watch cold case TV files. When he would watch the cold case files or movies that pertained to murder, he would always say the murderer was stupid and didn't cover his tracks very well and he wouldn't be stupid enough to get caught. That case was later closed because she rescinded the domestic violence order. And they stayed married. I wanted to stay away, and I just, I didn't want to go back. But I just always ended up back. I thought Tim would give us his DNA, or he wouldn't, but if you don't ask, you don't know. I went out there. His wife Gina answered the door. She invited us in. She knew the Mandy stavik case right away. And they said that they were there to collect the DNA that they had already collected from a lot of people in the area. She said she was expecting Tim home within a few minutes. They asked him about Mandy stavik, and he said, "Oh," and he looked up at the ceiling like he couldn't remember that name. That was definitely a red flag for me. Which indicated to me he was obviously lying, you don't grow up in that area, everybody knew what the Mandy stavik case was, and she ran past his house every day. How would you not know it? He said, "Oh, was that the girl was missing?" He said, "Yes, it was," and he said, "Oh, I remember she was found in the river," like it was sort of a revelation that he had brought that back to his mind. He knows exactly who Mandy stavik was, but he was playing it off like he didn't. Tim said he wasn't going to give us the DNA, that he didn't trust the police, which was another red flag, and by then we were out of flags. I just flat-out came out and said, "If you don't have anything to hide, why don't you give it," straight, simple, done. He was always saying, "Well, they could frame me. They frame people all the time." I was just like, "What am I living with?" He shot to the top of the suspect list. It was kind of like, okay, what's plan "B?" We went to Franz, and that's where I met Kim Wagner. I hadn't told anybody I think I potentially have figured out who killed Mandy stavik. I knew this was the only way we're going to get the answers. And my heart was, like, beating out of my chest. I grabbed it and put it in my desk drawer. I'm thinking, "This is too good to be true."

