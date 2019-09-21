Transcript for Tim Bass found guilty of murdering Mandy Stavik: Part 11

The day the verdict was read, the courtroom was packed. I understand that the jury has reached its verdict. We have. We the jury find the defendant Timothy Forrest bass guilty of the crime of murder in the first degree as charged in count one. I felt like I was holding my breath for 30 years. I can't even describe the relief when he was found guilty. Thank you, madam clerk. I thought, "Hooray. The guy's going to get what's coming to him." I give Dave Mceachran a lot of credit. He is something. And bless his heart. He told me day one that he was not going to give up until this was finalized. And we owe him the credit. Mr. Bass, before the court imposes a sentence, you have a right to address the court about any aspect of this case. I would first like to say that I am 100% innocent of this crime. I wish no ill will towards anyone here, not even today. But I am having a hard time with this. Timothy forest bass, I impose the maximum sentence of 320 months in the custody of the Washington state department of corrections. I feel like I've been in prison these last 28 years. And now it's his turn. I just feel blessed that I got to work on the case and I got some closure for the community, for the family. Mandy was special. She really was. I don't know why she was, or how she got to be the way she was. That's just the way she was. I go back to the lyrics of the song, "And in our hearts you will always be a very special memory, Mandy." And that is true. It was true then and it's true now. That's the way it was community-wide with all of us. It will keep going. That's the legacy. Mandy will always live on. I kind of learned that the living have to go on to honor the goodness in what you've lost. It's heartbreaking, that mother waited so long for closure. We're grateful she has that tonight. And Tim bass' sentence, 27 years, is 3 years less than they waited. I'm David Muir. And I'm Amy robach. From all of us at ABC news, good

