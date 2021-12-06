Transcript for Vanessa Guillen’s story prompts military reform: Part 9

A few months after Vanessa's remains were discovered, her mother Gloria finally gathers the strength to visit that spot on the banks of the Leon river. Her body was put in different parts of the ground because it had been torn apart. What happened to Vanessa Guillen at ft. Hood grabs headlines across the country. But it's far from the first time this army base has been in the news. Over the years there have been prostitution rings run by a senior enlisted soldier, who was also in charge of some of the sexual assault and sexual harassment response. You have had shootings. You have had robberies. The numbers are high here. They are the highest for our entire formation in the U.S. Army. At the Pentagon, I sat down with the then-secretary of the army, Ryan Mccarthy. You visited ft. Hood and spoke candidly -- very candidly about the disproportionate amount of criminal behavior involving soldiers there. That was an alarm bell for us to get an independent panel. We brought experts in -- investigators, lawyers, as well as some retired FBI agents to have an outside look. What was it like leading this investigation? Leading this investigation was probably the biggest challenge of my career. We knew that there would be another Vanessa Guillen. At least we believed that there would be if we didn't do our job correctly. The committee found that the criminal investigative division detachment workforce was unstable, under experienced, overassigned and under-resourced. In our estimation the ft. Hood Cid was basically being used as a training ground. Cid made so many mistakes during the investigation. They're the blame why my sister was found the way she was found, dismembered and burned like if she was nothing. They could have argued point by point all 70 recommendations and all 9 findings. They did not. And they stood there and said, we're going to accept all 70 recommendations and we're going to get on this. Many were very quickly implemented. For example, the missing person protocol. If a soldier's awol, we have procedures in place now to identify whether that soldier's absence is involuntarily or voluntary. The findings of the committee identified a command climate at ft. Hood that was permissive of sexual harassment and sexual assault. It was somehow tolerated? It was. They wanted to be combat ready. That was the primary mission. Anything else was a distraction. One of the things that the soldiers at ft. Hood, many of them needed, was to be believed, and that was what we did. We believe you. Has the army taken action and held people accountable for what happened? The army has taken strong action to hold people accountable. In fact, I think even beyond what we recommended. Sweeping punishments at ft. Hood in Texas. 14 senior army officers and enlisted personnel fired or suspended. S.H.A.R.P. Is the army's sexual harassment and assault response and prevention program. And that report basically finds that it's not doing enough. We've recently implemented some changes to address the investigations that may deal with sexual assault and sexual harassment. Having the I am Vanessa Guillen bill passed will allow all our soldiers to know that they are safe and they can trust the system. They can come forward. One of the biggest reforms this proposed legislation would do is move investigations into sexual harassment and assault outside of the military chain of command and put them in the hands of an outside prosecutor. So, the family wants this piece of legislation passed in Vanessa's name, and it is expected to come up for a full vote on the house floor sometime this summer. I thank you for helping us keep our promise we made a year ago to the family that we would have legislation, and it would make a difference. It's one of the biggest military reforms in history. And it's so important because it will bring the help my sister never obtained. It will bring the voice my sister never had. With the family still searching for answers, the army shows up at the Guillen home with a promise they don't keep. I wanted to, like, just punch the wall because they called my family liars.

