Video shows train involved in the death of a 'Midnight Rider' crewmember: Part 9

After the 2014 accident, investigators sought to figure out who failed to protect the film cast and crew, who were shooting on an active train trestle in Georgia for the Gregg Allman biopic.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live