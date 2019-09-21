Transcript for Co-worker of suspect in Mandy Stavik murder case collects evidence: Part 8

Bass' name had not come up before. An approach was made in 2013, we did not get a sample. Our local prosecutor, Dave Mceachran, said Tim's biggest fear is that someone would show up on his doorstep with a badge and ask what happened to Mandy. In 2017, we decided to get a sample. We knew we would have to do that surreptitiously. Detective bowhay approached where he worked. He was a delivery, route delivery person for Franz breads. We went to Franz, and that's where I met Kim Wagner for the first time. I met Tim bass when he came to work with me. For a commercial bakery. Kim was from the area. She had grown up nearby and she was delivering baked goods out in the acme area when Mandy went missing. It impacted me. I was a 19-year-old kid. It was the first time something scary happened. I mean, it changed everyone's perspective on our little corner of the world. She said that it was the first time that she didn't feel safe at her home anymore. It could've been the person next door. We didn't know. I thought Tim was a little bit full of himself, kind of, but also maybe a little bit insecure. I think that Tim's probably got more than one Tim inside him. After Tim bass refused to give a voluntary sample for the second time, detective bowhay reached out to Franz bakery. They came in, they said that there's an employee here under investigation for a case, and they would like to get route information and maybe collect a cigarette butt, and there at that point, I just, I shut them down. I was like, "Yeah, no. This is not -- this is way above my pay grade." Gave them our human resources information, and they said they were going to follow up. The Franz bakery was not willing to initially cooperate with us. They wanted a subpoena or a search warrant, and we didn't have sufficient probable cause to get a warrant. After that I was in a bar with my husband. There was a group of people there, there was an acquaintance of Tim and I's there, and we started talking about different random people at work, and then we started talking about Tim because he's a weirdo. And that person had been reading something, and they were like, "Did you know that Tim bass lived on the strand road?" I was like, "Well, yeah," and he goes, "I didn't realize that Mandy stavik went missing from the strand road," and as he was talking, I was like, "Oh, my god." This light went off in my head, and I thought, "Is that why the police were at my work?" So once I had that conversation in the bar, I kind of started paying more attention to Tim at like, everybody wears a uniform. He would wear the uniform, but everyone else turns it in to get washed. He never did that. I noticed he didn't throw anything away. His garbage can in his truck was always empty, and so I was like, "Huh, this is odd." I was very determined to get Tim bass' DNA. The plan, it was to follow Tim around. And see if he ate anything, threw anything away, if he was a smoker. We're looking for any sample of DNA from him. We went back to Franz bakery. We were hoping that Kim would provide us with Tim's delivery route. I took him in my office, closed the door, and I was like, "I got to ask you a question. When you were here, were you investigating Mandy stavik's murder?" He just looked at me like, like a cartoon character, like the eyes popping out of their head. He just looked at me like, oh, my god, and then I said, "Was it Tim bass?" There was definitely a look on my face because I was shocked because I get information, I don't give information. She, at that time, gave up Tim's route. She said he drives the fairhaven route. This is the general time that he starts. Check in the area for a yellow truck. When we followed Tim that night, when we found out he wore gloves, so even if we bought a loaf of bread that he had touched, it wasn't going to have any DNA on it. We found that he wasn't a smoker. We found out that he didn't throw things away. Tim basically took his trash home. Detective bowhay called Kim to let her know that their surveillance of Tim was not successful. At that point she says, "Well, I've watched those CSI shows, you're looking for DNA, aren't you?" I said, "You need a water bottle? I'll get you a water bottle." I'm kind of an instant gratification, like, dog with a bone. I need to know. They said, "We can't ask you to do it. You can't do this for us. We're not asking." We can't tell a person to get evidence for us, but if they were to bring something to us, we could take it from them and use that. That's not against the law. Nobody asked me to do it. I 100% volunteered to do it. The reason I wanted to know was, I'm a mom now. If something happened to my daughter, I'd want someone to help me, and the thought of her mom never having an answer of who did that to her daughter, if I could help her find that peace, I wanted to do it. She watched Tim. They got a water cooler at their office, and he drank out of a plastic cup and threw it away. He threw it in the garbage in front of me, walked past into the bathroom, and I just, I looked in the garbage, and my heart was, like, beating out of my chest. I grabbed it and I put it in my desk drawer. I was like, "Oh, my god. That just happened." I think I waited a little bit, and then I texted detective bowhay. I couldn't get it back to the office quick enough and down to the lab quick enough to have it tested. When the cup arrived, I performed a swabbing of the drinking area. I pulled up the old information to compare it to, and let's just say I was more than surprised. I compared it over and over more than once, and my heart was pounding. She had left a message and we're like, "Well, what would she be calling about?" Even though we knew what she'd be calling about and it was like, "Well, let's call her right now and put it on speakerphone." I sort of stumbled through my words, and as soon as I got the word match out, I heard an amount of cheering that was deafening. It was a 1 in 11 quadrillion, if you can imagine that number, match on Timothy bass. 11 quadrillion has 15 zeros. You have the right to remain silent, anything you say can be used against you in the court of law. Tim's demeanor was flat. He didn't show a lot of emotion. There's some cat and mouse between the detectives and Tim bass. I don't remember giving DNA. And then he changed his

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.