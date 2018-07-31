Transcript for Alan Alda on fame and family

As we sit here and I do an interview you. I realize that you do. Thank you into things you turn most warm and why. I don't like to see my life played out in front of me like I was some kind of a comic look at what it like that I'm an actor he didn't wanna have a wife Sarah. Met him I became an actor to that I could act out other people's lives have it could play characters and do good literature if you wanna be famous and have an offense like you know you. I wanna be loved by the people know me know me intimately Kabila Obama wife and children my close friends. I can't be loved by the people out figures as eyes as much as they think they know me. I swear to you well you don't know me you don't know Barbara Walters you don't know President Carter he don't know anybody public whom you only know through. Print and television you have been a public image of them. Of assault famous people and not known. As themselves that their only known by this outside shell and. I'm not interested. In having that played back at me as if it's my life my life is what I live. If I asked not to describe to me your idea of the perfect life. I guess we have to be when I'm doing I'm extremely fortunate person. Hello my family. I love might work and doing all the work that I wanted to do. From the time I was a kid I wanted to be a writer from the time I was 8 years old and am writing. I I wanted to act from about the time it was nine acting I was put on shows and made movies in my backyard. So I was directing and producing them to and I and I am now and then and to be able to just get better and better and feel. And feel the the tremendous. Pleasure that comes with an achievement. Denying that I ice dancing in my life he's he's I think the perfect life like I wouldn't want to trade places with anybody can think of. Do you mind when people say I nice. Push this love to is to begin to spare. The American people of any further talk on that subject I mean I must be less people. Let me go to all the questions that you would like to be spent and what they're gonna them off all right one is you're so nice yeah. Two is my goodness look how long you've been married I'm doing mace at people eight of the marriage last Thursday and okay I'm White House and in I think it is getting. They've legged man that thing. You really did you showing anger and you bet you yeah yeah. You know Kirby canyon U turns. The heat. I thought I am glad I have. What else do it and I look what. The success make it happier. There's a lot of bad statistic can make you miserable if you let it but I mean as lot of pressure. It's always a disappointment at never solves your problems the way you thought it would. And I decided I wanted try to be an artist and and all the other things in my life and would be. When did BA. A decent companions who my wife and a and decent father them kids an act and I'm doing I'm working at all those things and I'm just lucky that I bet that. Around people. Like the Lance as I really like to land. You know I like going to have a good time I'll be happy really wanna be happy and older I get the closely get to being able to make myself happy. 2000 years ago who was in emperor of Rome who was also a great writer. Wonderful combinations he had a lot of experience and to put into words market so really and he said. All we have is now. What an amazing thing he figured this out 2000 years before scientists had figured out the same thing scientists have told me. That our understanding of now just last for five seconds. Everything before that is memory or planning for the future there's just this 52 period when we're in the now those moments. Driving in a car with my green Q. When I say something to them where they station means something comes out and we didn't expect. But we're there for each other room and we experiences. I think that gives me the most laser light into and I hope for.

