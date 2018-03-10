Transcript for Lloyd Bentsen's mic drop moment at 1988 VP debate

I'll be prepared not only because of my. Service in the congress but because of my ability. To communicate. To lead. It is not just age its accomplishments. It's experience. I have. Far more experience than many others. That sought the office of vice president this country. I have as much experience in the congress as Jack Kennedy did. When he sought the presidency. I will be prepared to deal with the people in the Bush Administration. That on. Fortunate than what ever occur. Senator Benson. Senator. I serve a Jack Kennedy I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy with a friend of mine. Senator you're no Jack Kennedy. I. I'm a situation like. And a situation like you're only taking mr. calling enjoy your own candidate. That was really uncalled for senator. It. That was making the comparison senator. And I'm one who knew him well and frankly I think yours so far apart in the objectives you choose for your country. That I did not think the comparison was well taken.

