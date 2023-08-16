From actor to crypto skeptic, Ben McKenzie on new book, 'Easy Money'

ABC News’ Chief Business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis sat down with actor and author Ben McKenzie to talk about his new book, the dangers of crypto and testifying to Congress on the FTX collapse.

August 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live