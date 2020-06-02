Now Playing: Barnes & Noble pulls alternative book covers following criticism

Now Playing: Macy’s closing 125 stores

Now Playing: Entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis' tips for success

Now Playing: Surge pricing proposal underway for New York City taxis

Now Playing: Graco rocking seats recalled over suffocation risk

Now Playing: Federal prosecutors looking into possible Bezos extortion case

Now Playing: New warning over text that looks to be from FedEx

Now Playing: A 0-based budget helped this woman pay off $215K in student loan debt

Now Playing: Saudi foreign minister dismisses Bezo hacking allegations

Now Playing: Carlos Ghosn’s lawyer, defense team resign

Now Playing: Jeff Bezos criticized over Australia wildfire donation

Now Playing: US adds solid 145K jobs in December

Now Playing: Japanese prosecutors raid home of ex-Nissan chair

Now Playing: Lawsuit accuses Ring, Amazon of ‘lax security standards’

Now Playing: Boeing CEO ousted amid 737 Max backlash

Now Playing: Crunch time for last-minute shoppers hoping to get the perfect gift

Now Playing: Boeing CEO is fired

Now Playing: Your Money: The final holiday rush

Now Playing: Wawa announces massive data breach