Some businesses re-open across the US

More
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some businesses across several states begin to reopen businesses, but the fight against the deadly virus is far from over.
1:20 | 04/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Some businesses re-open across the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:20","description":"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some businesses across several states begin to reopen businesses, but the fight against the deadly virus is far from over.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"70374472","title":"Some businesses re-open across the US","url":"/Business/video/businesses-open-us-70374472"}