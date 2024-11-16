Trump and Musk could redefine space policy

NASA astronaut Dr. Charlie Camarda discusses the dangerous leak on the International Space Station and how Donald Trump and Elon Musk may change NASA space policy.

November 16, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live