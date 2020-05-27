Twitter cracks down on misinformation with new fact-checking labels

More
The new feature is getting attention after one of President Donald Trump’s tweets was flagged for being potentially misleading.
1:17 | 05/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Twitter cracks down on misinformation with new fact-checking labels
Should.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"The new feature is getting attention after one of President Donald Trump’s tweets was flagged for being potentially misleading. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"70914993","title":"Twitter cracks down on misinformation with new fact-checking labels","url":"/Business/video/twitter-cracks-misinformation-fact-checking-labels-70914993"}