Caitlin Clark to have her own signature Nike shoes

The top WNBA draft pick is reportedly set to sign an eight-year deal with Nike worth $28 million; it's also expected to make her one of the very few female players to have their own footwear.

April 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live