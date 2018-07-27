CBS chief Leslie Moonves accused of sexual misconduct in upcoming article: Report

More
An impending article reportedly accuses the CBS CEO of sexual misconduct.
0:27 | 07/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CBS chief Leslie Moonves accused of sexual misconduct in upcoming article: Report
CBS responding this afternoon to reports at CEO Les Moonves will be the subject of a soon to be released article in the New York are. In a statement the independent directors of CBS say they are committed to investigating claims. That violate the companies' policies on personal misconduct. They go on to say that at the conclusion of this investigation which quote involved recently reported allegations that go back several decades. The board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56876031,"title":"CBS chief Leslie Moonves accused of sexual misconduct in upcoming article: Report","duration":"0:27","description":"An impending article reportedly accuses the CBS CEO of sexual misconduct.","url":"/Entertainment/video/cbs-chief-leslie-moonves-accused-sexual-misconduct-upcoming-56876031","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.