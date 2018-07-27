Transcript for CBS chief Leslie Moonves accused of sexual misconduct in upcoming article: Report

CBS responding this afternoon to reports at CEO Les Moonves will be the subject of a soon to be released article in the New York are. In a statement the independent directors of CBS say they are committed to investigating claims. That violate the companies' policies on personal misconduct. They go on to say that at the conclusion of this investigation which quote involved recently reported allegations that go back several decades. The board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.

