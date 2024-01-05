Dave Kindred on how a local girls basketball team has impacted his life and career

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with legendary sports journalist Dave Kindred about his latest memoir, “My Home Team: A Sportswriter's Life and the Redemptive Power of Small-Town Girls Basketball.”

January 5, 2024

