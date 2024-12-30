Trump endorses House Speaker Mike Johnson amid Republican infighting

The president-elect threw his support behind Republican Mike Johnson amid a fight over House speakership that will culminate in a vote at the end of the week. ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks reports.

December 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live