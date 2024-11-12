Eden Golan discusses her new music and controversial Eurovision performance

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with pop singer-songwriter Eden Golan about her new single, “Older,” her upcoming debut album, and what it was like representing Israel at 2024’s Eurovision competition.

November 12, 2024

