Fashion legend Dapper Dan spearheads new Harlem renaissance

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Harlem's legendary fashion designer, Dapper Dan, the so-called fashion outlaw turned Gucci god. He's now busier than ever with Gucci, Puma and Gap partnerships.

May 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live