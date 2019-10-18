Transcript for Lady Gaga and fan tumble off stage during Las Vegas concert

Turning out to a monster fall by a Lady Gaga doing her Las Vegas. Residency show it all started you see there went the Oscar winner invited a ban on to the stage he picked her up and apparently took a messed up. Falling off the stage and flashing on to the floor the shocked audience gas than scream. But got up quickly recovered and jumped back on stage of resuming her show quite a performer there.

