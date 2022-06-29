‘Love Actually’ cast recalls favorite scenes from film 20 years later: Part 4

When ‘Love Actually’ premiered in 2003, audiences were treated to a quirky comedy filled with scenes about romance, rejection, family and connection.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live