'These luminaries, they choose to have fun': Jason Reynolds’ first kids book

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to author Jason Reynolds about his new children's book, "There Was a Party for Langston" and how a photo of Maya Angelou and Amiri Baraka inspired him.

October 3, 2023

