New series 'A Small Light' tells the story of the woman who helped hide Anne Frank

Linsey Davis sat down with actors Liev Schreiber and Bel Powley, who star in the new National Geographic series "A Small Light" that tells the story of those who helped hide Anne Frank’s family.

April 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live