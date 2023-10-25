Retired NYPD lieutenant pulls back the curtain on problems with policing

ABC News’ Brian Buckmire spoke with retired NYPD Lieutenant Edwin Raymond about his new book “An Inconvenient Cop: My Fight to Change Policing in America.”

October 25, 2023

