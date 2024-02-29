Rex Chapman on memoir: ‘I'd like to take myself in smaller doses if I could’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with NBA veteran Rex Chapman about his new memoir, “It’s Hard for Me to Live with Me” which details his road to recovery after battling with addiction.

February 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live