Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail again in sex trafficking indictment

Combs will continue to be held without bail, a judge ruled Wednesday evening, on charges including sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy.

September 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live