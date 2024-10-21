Sean 'Diddy' Combs facing new allegations of sexual assault, rape

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and legal contributor Brian Buckmire discuss the newest accusations against the music mogul.

October 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live