Classmate of shooting suspect Luigi Mangione recalls his time on the robotics team

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to Luigi Mangione’s former classmate, Hari Menon, who describes the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as a “super nice upperclassman.”

December 11, 2024

